Pakistan Achieves Political, Economic Stability In PTI Govt: Dr Awan

Mon 12th July 2021 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan achieves political, economic stability in PTI govt: Dr Awan

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan Sunday said the country had achieved political and economic stability during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to media at the residence of Major (R) Tahir Sadiq in Attock, he said the present government amicably handled the COVID-19 pandemic and economic situation in the country and also fought against the sugar and wheat mafia.

Dr Awan said the PTI government believed only in transparency at every level.

Speaking about Afghanistan situation, he said a big change was afoot on Afghan border, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically stated that Pakistan would not give its airbases to the United States.

He said Pakistan was a peace partner of the US in Afghanistan but would not be a partner in war.

He said these policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan were indicators for the better future of the country.

Dr Awan said the government was ready for institutional reforms in almost all of the sectors including judiciary.

He said opposition should sit with the government for transparent and efficient reforms in the judicial system.

He hoped that the PTI would win Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) upcoming elections with a majority vote.

He said the AJK elections result would meet the same fate as in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being used in 20 countries of the world adding the EVMs would provide a remedy to the 'cancer of rigging allegations'.

He said the EVMs would help ensure transparency and compile election results on a fast-track basis.

"Constitution gives overseas Pakistanis right to vote and the present government is committed to facilitate them while the opposition is still trying to keep them away from the electoral process," he maintained.

