Pakistan achieves remarkable progress under CPEC framework: Nisar Cheema

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and grand project and has provided great employment opportunities to people in Pakistan, said Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, member National Health Service Regulatory Coordination Committee.

"There has been remarkable progress in infrastructure and energy projects in Pakistan. On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road, we can say that this project is the best gift to Pakistan as well as the world", he told China Media Group (CMG) urdu Service.

He said that China had always attached great importance to the stability and development of the world, especially the neighboring countries.

Emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan, Dr. Cheema said that these exchanges have increased understanding between the people of the two countries. He expressed satisfaction over the presence of a large number of Pakistani students studying in China and said that China is playing an important role in cultivating the future of Pakistan.

He said that the strong diplomatic, friendly and people to people relations between China and Pakistan were playing an important role in the stability and development of the region.

Nisar Cheema said that there was a long history of friendly relations between China and Pakistan. He said that as friends, the people of Pakistan were proud of China's progress and achievements.

Nisar Cheema paid tribute to President Xi Jinping's leadership and said that President Xi Jinping's style of governance is a source of guidance for the leaders of developing countries.

Under the leadership of President Xi, the People's Republic of China has embarked on a new path of modernization.

Nisar Ahmad Cheema, describing China's foreign policy as balanced, said that the quality of China's foreign policy was that China is equal with all countries. He said that China always made the voice of weak countries strong and energetic.

He said that Pakistan and all Muslim countries strongly supported China and were with China, adding, we fully support China's position on all issues including Taiwan issues. He wished China-Pakistan relations for a bright future.