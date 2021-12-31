UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Achieves Target Of Vaccinating 70 Mln People: Asad Umar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 08:40 PM

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday said the target of vaccinating 70 million Pakistanis had been achieved by the end of the year 2021

In his tweet, the minister thanked the tireless efforts made by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, administration of the Federal and provincial governments and all the health teams for contributing towards achieving the target.

In his tweet, the minister thanked the tireless efforts made by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team, administration of the Federal and provincial governments and all the health teams for contributing towards achieving the target.

"Due to their tireless efforts, a target was achieved that was seemed to be impossible," he added.

Asad Umar who also chairs the NCOC meetings, said to make this massive vaccination drive possible, the federal government had procured vaccines worth nearly Rs 250 billion.

"100% of vaccine procurement was done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in," he added.

He said amongst the Federating units, Islamabad lead with 77 percent fully vaccinated.

"Punjab is at 51 %, GB 46 %, AJK 45 %, Balochistan 42 %, KP 41%, and Sindh at 37 %," he said adding that of the total eligible population, 46 percent was fully vaccinated and 63 percent has received at least one dose.

