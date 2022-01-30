Pakistan achieving goal of peace, stability: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and middle East Affairs Maulana Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Sunday that Pakistan was achieving the goal of peace and stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the seminar on Hazrat Syeda Fatima-tu-Zahra (RA) organised at Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies here, he said the establishment of Madina-like state in the country was the solution to the prevailing social issues like divorce.

He said that a real system of justice could only be established through accountability of everyone including judges.

He said that Naya Pakistan Qomi Sehat Cards was a step towards the welfare state under the vision of prime minister Imran Khan.

Ashrafi said that several regional and international forces wanted to destabilize the country through terrorism and extremism, but, the nation assured its army leadership that it was standing with Pak Army at every front.

He said that respect of companions (Sehaba RA) and sacred family of the Prophet (PBUH) was a common asset of the Muslim Ummah and no compromise would be allowed on this matter.

He paid tribute to the daughter of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Syeda Fatima (RA)and said women should follow her in their life.