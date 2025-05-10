Pakistan Acted Responsibly, Gave Dominant Response To Indian Aggression: Hanif Abbasi
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Saturday said that Pakistan demonstrated maturity and responsibility in the face of Indian aggression following the Pahalgam incident.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that wars never solve problems and Pakistan had offered a fair and transparent international investigation into the incident.
However, instead of accepting the offer, he said India opted for military provocation and violated Pakistan’s airspace.
He said that despite of repeated provocations, Pakistan initially showed restraint and urged de-escalation.
We wanted peace and a sensible resolution, but India launched attacks in the dark of night, expecting no resistance, he added.
"When Pakistan responded, we did so with full strength and gave India a crushing reply, asserting our dominance in the air," he emphasized.
He stressed that Pakistan remained committed to peace, but would not allow any compromise on its sovereignty and security.
