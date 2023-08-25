(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday underscored that Pakistan was acting as bulwark against terrorism and the international community must realize the immense sacrifices rendered by the country.

The Army Chief expressed these remarks said this during an interactive session with a group of 38 students from Harvard University, United States hailing from nine different countries who met him here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) as part of their visit to Pakistan, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS talked about regional security issues and the Pakistan Army's contributions to promote peace and stability in the region.

He also highlighted the rich potential of Pakistan and urged the participants to perceive the country based on their experiences during their stay.

He pointed out the human sufferings and atrocities being committed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) and efforts to change the demographic realities of the area.

The students appreciated the COAS for providing an opportunity for a constructive interaction.