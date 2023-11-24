Pakistan actively engaged in ending Gaza crisis, resolution of Palestine issue: FM

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani informed the Senate on Friday that Pakistan had actively engaged in ending the Gaza crisis and resolution of the Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani informed the Senate on Friday that Pakistan had actively engaged in ending the Gaza crisis and resolution of the Palestine issue.

Responding to a notice raised by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed the siege of land, sea, and air routes of Gaza by the Israeli occupying forces and the killing of innocent Palestinians by dropping phosphorus bombs on residential units, hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and mosques which is worst form of terrorism and violation of International Law and Human Rights, the minister said, "Pakistan has been actively involved in the resolution of Palestine issue for several years, particularly in the last month and a half."

Highlighting Pakistan's contributions, he said, "Pakistan, along with Saudi Arabia, co-sponsored the OIC extraordinary session of foreign ministers held last month in Jeddah, and the extraordinary session of OIC was also held in Jeddah due to efforts of Pakistan”.

He said Pakistan played a crucial role among the eight foreign ministers who collaborated on a unanimous document during the OIC summit.

The minister said, "Pakistan played a pivotal role in the passage of the resolution presented by Jordan at the United Nations, garnering support from numerous countries.”

“I have received calls of appreciation from around 10 to 15 foreign ministers globally for our efforts in building consensus at the UN on the Jordan resolution in UN" he said.

He said, "There is no doubt that Israel has committed aggression against Palestinians. In fact, it amounts to genocide against the innocent people of Palestine. The situation in Gaza is dire, with a severe lack of water, health facilities, and food, leading to a major humanitarian crisis."

Condemning Israel for war crimes in Gaza, he urged, "Israel must be held responsible for these actions, and we call upon the international community to focus on the Palestine issue and play a decisive role in ending the crisis.

We express hope that the pressure exerted by OIC countries on Israel will yield positive outcomes."

The minister said that Qatar had played an OIC-mandated role on the issue of Palestine.

He said that protests had been carried out in the USA and Europe in favor of the people of Palestine, and the issue of Palestine had emerged center stage in the last one and a half months.

The minister revealed ongoing efforts, and said, "Pakistan is in contact with Egyptian and Jordanian authorities to provide humanitarian assistance to Palestinians. Unfortunately, Israel is currently hindering the delivery of aid to Gaza."

He said Pakistan had also extended offers of medical assistance, including airlifting the injured to Pakistan and establishing a hospital in Gaza, but Israel had not granted permission for these initiatives.

Regarding the reported casualties, he shared, "As per reports, around 15,000 people have been killed, and 40,000 injured by Israeli forces. UN workers and hospital staff have also fallen victim to the violence, with 37 hospitals and schools destroyed in Gaza, including one in Indonesia."

During a meeting in Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the OIC meeting, the President of Palestine shared the extensive destruction caused by the occupying forces.

The minister expressed deep concern, noting, "Thousands of innocent children have been left orphaned, with no one to care for them."

In a firm stance, the FM demanded, "Israel must immediately cease its violence against Palestinians, allowing the international community to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

Pakistan reiterated its position, insisting that Israel respects international law by recognizing the right of self-determination for the people of Palestine, he added.

