Pakistan, AD Ports sign MoUs for collaboration in rail, airport, maritime sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group on Friday signed four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance collaboration in multiple fields including rail, airport infrastructure and maritime shipping and logistics.

The MoUs were signed as a high-level delegation of UAE investors led by UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here, according to a PM Office press release.

The prime minister witnessed the exchange of MoUs relating to the ministries of maritime affairs, aviation, railways and Federal board of Revenue with the Abu Dhabi (AD) Ports Group.

As per MoUs, Pakistan and AD Ports Group will explore potential collaboration in customs, rail, airport infrastructure and maritime shipping and logistics sectors.

The MoUs are aimed at improving digital customs controls, developing dedicated freight rail corridors, upgrading Pakistan’s maritime fleet and marine services, and Pakistan's international airports.

In the meeting with the delegation, the prime minister expressed gratitude to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their steadfast support to Pakistan.

He underlined that the fraternal Pakistan and UAE ties were rooted in shared history and culture.

The prime minister highlighted the comprehensive economic partnership between the two nations across sectors such as trade, energy, and investment, which had contributed to growth and prosperity in both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted that the visit demonstrated the commitment of the UAE government to further enhance its investment footprint in Pakistan.

He underscored that the investments by the UAE would play a crucial role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and hospitality. Showing his satisfaction at the existing investments of AD Ports in Pakistan, he expressed keen interest to further expand investment in Pakistan in shipping, ports efficiency enhancement, logistics and digitization of customs.

The UAE delegation also included Chairman of Kaheel Group Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Managing Director & Group Chief Executive Officer, Abu Dhabi Ports Group Capt. Mohamed Al Shamisi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi and senior officials of the AD Ports.

The Pakistani delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and senior government officials.