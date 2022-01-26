Pakistan admires Japanese assistance in water sector: Moonis Elahi

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was indebted to the Japanese government for its technical assistance in the water sector as the their expertise in water management and flood control had been instrumental in fighting natural calamities

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro here, he said Pakistan would soon attain the ability to overcome challenges in effective water management and flood control with the help of financial and technical support from Japan.

Training of the Pakistani water experts, provision of state of the art weather forecasting system and water sanitation projects in different cities under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were a testimony of Pak-Japan friendship.

The Minister thanked the Japanese Ambassador for developing country's water system on modern lines under JICA and expressed the hope that Japan government would continue to support Pakistan in modernization of water resources in future.

The Japanese envoy said that he would play his due role in enhancing the assistance in the coming years.