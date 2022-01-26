UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Admires Japanese Assistance In Water Sector: Moonis Elahi

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Pakistan admires Japanese assistance in water sector: Moonis Elahi

Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was indebted to the Japanese government for its technical assistance in the water sector as the their expertise in water management and flood control had been instrumental in fighting natural calamities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Wednesday said that Pakistan was indebted to the Japanese government for its technical assistance in the water sector as the their expertise in water management and flood control had been instrumental in fighting natural calamities.

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro here, he said Pakistan would soon attain the ability to overcome challenges in effective water management and flood control with the help of financial and technical support from Japan.

Training of the Pakistani water experts, provision of state of the art weather forecasting system and water sanitation projects in different cities under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were a testimony of Pak-Japan friendship.

The Minister thanked the Japanese Ambassador for developing country's water system on modern lines under JICA and expressed the hope that Japan government would continue to support Pakistan in modernization of water resources in future.

The Japanese envoy said that he would play his due role in enhancing the assistance in the coming years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Flood Water Moonis Elahi Japan From Government

Recent Stories

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitaliz ..

CDC Reports Decrease of COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Over Previous Week - Di ..

3 minutes ago
 Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordan ..

Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Jordanian, Kazakh counterparts

3 minutes ago
 Khilafat-e-Rashida, solution of all persistent iss ..

Khilafat-e-Rashida, solution of all persistent issues in society: Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 MQM holds protest rally against torture on party w ..

MQM holds protest rally against torture on party workers in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected ..

Governor Sarwar administers oath to newly elected MUJ office-bearers

1 hour ago
 German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cybe ..

German Intelligence Warns Firms About Chinese Cyberspying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>