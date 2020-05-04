UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Adopted Better Strategy To Control COVID-19.: Fawad Ch

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:00 PM

Pakistan adopted better strategy to control COVID-19.: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's lockdown strategy was clear as he did not want to force people to starve while fighting coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said comparing the strategies of the world against the deadly virus, Pakistan had adopted a better one to control COVID-19.

The situation in Pakistan regarding coronavirus was not as bad as was being analyzed and estimated, he added.

The minister said Pakistan was not only facing coronavirus pandemic but also country's economy, so Pakistan could not afford complete lockdown.

He said the opposition instead of blaming the government's policies, should join hands with it in the fight against COVID-19.

