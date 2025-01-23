- Home
- Pakistan advances labour standards under GSP+ through ILES project completion; says Salik
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 08:39 PM
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), delivered an inspiring address at the Closing Ceremony of the International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan’s SMEs Project (ILES)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (MOPHRD), delivered an inspiring address at the Closing Ceremony of the International Labour and Environmental Standards Application in Pakistan’s SMEs Project (ILES).
The event marked the conclusion of a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fortifying Pakistan’s adherence to international labour and environmental standards, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
In the presence of distinguished guests, including Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Madam Riina Kolke, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam, Director of the ILO Office for Pakistan Mr. Geir Tonstol, the minister lauded the collaborative efforts that led to the project’s resounding success.
The ILES project has not only strengthened the capacity of tripartite stakeholders to promote and enforce labour rights but also directly benefited hundreds of enterprises, institutions, and organizations across the nation. This initiative accelerated Pakistan’s ability to meet international obligations, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and trade agreements with the European Union, he said.
The federal minister expressed profound gratitude to the European Union for its generous funding and to the International Labour Organization (ILO) and WWF-Pakistan for their unwavering guidance. He also commended the dedication of provincial labour departments, worker and employer representatives, and other key contributors to the project’s achievements.
Reflecting on the eight-year journey under the GSP+ framework, the minister emphasized the critical role of sustainable practices in economic development. The ILES project has demonstrated that respect for labour and environmental rights is not just a moral imperative but also a cornerstone for sustainable and inclusive economic progress, he expressed.
Looking to the future, Salik Hussain reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building on the momentum of the ILES project. Key initiatives announced include accelerating the ratification, reporting, and implementation of international labour standards; fulfilling commitments to ratify key conventions, including the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) conventions and the Convention on Violence and Harassment at Work (C190), by 2025; and strengthening support for provincial labour departments to enhance worker wellbeing and rights.
The federal minister highlighted the enduring impact of the ILES project in fostering a collaborative community dedicated to safeguarding labour and environmental standards. While we bid farewell to this remarkable initiative, its legacy will live on through platforms like the Provincial Tripartite Consultation Committees (PTCCs), Federal Tripartite Consultation Committees (FTCCs), and other mechanisms for advancing social dialogue and addressing critical labour issues.
The event concluded with the minister's extending of heartfelt thanks to the EU, ILO, WWF-Pakistan and all stakeholders for their steadfast commitment to Pakistan’s developmental goals. Together, we have laid the groundwork for a brighter, more equitable future.
