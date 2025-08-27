Pakistan advances national commitments on school meals ahead of global summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training convened a strategic event on ‘Advancing National Commitments ahead of the Global School Meals Summit’ in partnership with the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety/Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), the Office of the Senate Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety, the United Nations World food Programme (WFP) Pakistan, and key development partners.

The event brought together senior policymakers, parliamentarians, and development partners to accelerate Pakistan’s progress on school meals and reaffirm commitments ahead of the Second Global School Meals Summit in Brazil on September 18 to 19, said a press release.

Pakistan joined the Global School Meals Coalition in 2021 with a pledge that every child will receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030. Building on this, the Second National Consultation on School Meals in June 2025 saw all provinces and regions commit to expanding school meal programmes. Today’s event focused on consolidating these commitments into a National Action Plan and shaping Pakistan’s joint declaration for the Global Summit, with priority actions including the development of a National School Meal Roadmap, the institutionalisation of school meals in national policies and plans, and the establishment of a federal–interprovincial platform to drive coordination and accountability.

Addressing the event, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, reaffirmed the government’s resolve to scale up school meals programmes nationwide. “When I meet children across Pakistan, I see the difference a simple meal in school can make - it brings children to the classroom, keeps them healthy, and gives their families hope.

As we take Pakistan’s voice and commitment to the Global Summit on School Meals in Brazil, we will show the world how investing in school meals is investing in children’s dreams. No child in Pakistan should ever be denied the chance to learn and thrive because of hunger,” she said.

“School meals are one of the most powerful investments a country can make in its children, with far-reaching multiplier effects that improve education, nutrition, and health, while also strengthening local economies and benefiting entire communities.

A school meals pilot is already underway in Balochistan – and after just one year, it has shown remarkable results: enrolment up by 45 percent and daily attendance by nearly 30 percent. As we prepare to take Pakistan’s voice to the Global School Meals Summit in Brazil, we bring with us a roadmap designed by Pakistan, for Pakistan, to show how school meals can transform the trajectory of millions of children’s lives and secure a brighter future for the nation,” said Coco Ushiyama, WFP Representative and Country Director in Pakistan.

Pakistan faces an urgent challenge: more than 25 million children remain out of school. In response, the Prime Minister declared an Education Emergency in May 2024 and established a National Taskforce to accelerate solutions. School meals are a key element to this response, improving children’s nutrition and health, boosting attendance, enhancing learning outcomes, and easing the financial burden on low-income families.

As part of the National Education Policy Development Framework (NEPDF) 2024, school meals are now firmly embedded within the country’s education priorities, alongside access, quality, and equity in education.