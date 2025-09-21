Pakistan advances Unified Counter-Narcotics efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL-P), have concluded a five-day series of workshops on Sunday aimed at developing Pakistan’s first Drug Information Fusion System.

The workshops were held as part of ongoing efforts to establish the National Counter Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCNC2).

The activity brought together forty-eight representatives from sixteen different stakeholders, including national, provincial and foreign partners, for building consensus on the development of the Drug Information Fusion System (DIFS) - a platform designed to enhance intelligence-sharing and streamline inter-agency coordination.

During this series of workshops, the participants engaged in technical discussions to reach a unified framework for Pakistan’s fight against drugs.

In his concluding remarks, Secretary IATF, Brigadier Syed Imran Ali, extended gratitude to UNODC and INL-P for their technical and material support.

He also thanked all the participants of IATF for their active participation and contributions during the event.

The Secretary IATF emphasized that effective counter-narcotics efforts are contingent upon coordination, shared responsibilities, and a whole-of-nation approach.

The audience was apprised that outcomes of these workshops will be discussed in a policy-level session, which is scheduled for next month. Imran Ali reaffirmed that ANF, under the auspices of IATF, remained committed to leading this mission, with success resting on the collective resolve and cooperation among all partners.

The workshop concluded with participants united in their determination to strengthen Pakistan’s counter-narcotics response for the safety of its youth and communities.