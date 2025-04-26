Open Menu

Pakistan Advancing On Path To Progress Under PM Shehbaz Sharif: Sardar Yousuf

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf on Saturday said that Pakistan was once again heading toward a new era of development under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He blamed the former leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the province's current dismal state, accusing them of incompetence and negligence.

Talking to the media during a visit to the residence of former MPA and senior PML-N leader Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha in Havelian, the federal minister expressed his concerns over the prevailing situation in the province. He was accompanied by Chairman Sheheryar Naeem, Hazara Division Coordinator of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program Sardar Kaleem Nalotha, and other prominent community members.

Yousuf stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been deprived of their rights, with no visible development taking place under the current provincial leadership.

"The province is nearing default, and those in power seem more focused on personal luxuries than public welfare," he remarked.

Highlighting the achievements of the federal government, he said that under the vision of PML-N supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is steadily regaining momentum. “With continued efforts, Pakistan will reclaim its position as the 'Tiger of Asia' within the next four years,” he asserted.

The minister also lashed out at former regimes for misleading the nation with hollow slogans and entertainment, stating that their flawed policies have caused significant setbacks to the country. He expressed the hope that with unity and hard work, Pakistan would soon stand tall among the world’s leading nations.

