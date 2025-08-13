Pakistan advancing towards strength & prosperity, says Ishaq Dar at urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar has said that Pakistan is making rapid progress and, by the grace of Allah Almighty, this journey will continue until the country emerges as a strong fortress of islam on the world map.

He expressed confidence that with the prayers of people, Pakistan will achieve greater strength, prosperity, and dignity in the international community.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the 982nd Urs of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh, Ishaq Dar extended greetings on behalf of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He added that this year’s Urs coincides with Pakistan’s Independence Day, making the occasion especially meaningful. He urged devotees to offer special prayers, particularly during the concluding session late Friday night, for Pakistan’s growth, prosperity, and dignity.

The deputy prime minister acknowledged that development is a long process but stressed that Pakistan’s progress has already begun. He expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for bestowing honour upon Pakistan and guiding it toward economic stability and diplomatic success. Quoting the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he reminded participants to pray with full faith that their prayers will be accepted.

To a question, Ishaq Dar said that among the many blessings Allah Almighty has granted Pakistan, the greatest was the victory in Maarka-e-Haq. He said the decisive phase of the conflict, fought from May 6 night to May 10 morning on land, at sea, and in the air, brought immense honour to the country. “The world now looks toward Pakistan with respect and admiration,” he remarked.

To another query, he said that others should answer for their own actions, adding that Pakistan’s focus must remain on effectively managing its affairs and moving forward. He described Pakistan as a peaceful country with a peace-loving government and said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully focused on economic development.

Under the Prime Minister’s leadership and guidance, his team is working diligently to advance quickly on economic, diplomatic, and developmental fronts.

On counter-terrorism, he revealed that on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an extensive dialogue with a high-level US delegation comprising about two dozen officials from both countries. He said Pakistan had been providing Washington with irrefutable evidence for the past year that the Majeed Brigade is part of the BLA and was involved in the Jaffar Express attack. “We had shared so much credible evidence that the US was left with no option but to designate them as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation,” he said.

On the issue of water, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing position, first clearly articulated on April 24 at the National Security Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, that any attempt to block or divert Pakistan’s water will be considered an act of war. “Pakistan’s 240 million people cannot afford to lose even a single drop of the water that is rightfully theirs,” he said, adding that the country will use all necessary diplomatic means to safeguard its water rights.

Earlier, the foreign minister officially inaugurated the Urs celebrations by laying the traditional chador at the saint’s shrine and offering Fateha. The three-day Urs, from Wednesday to Friday, is drawing thousands of devotees from across Punjab and other provinces.

Federal Minister for Communications and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, Punjab Minister for food, Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin, PML-N leader Mian Marghoob Ahmad, and Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari also attended.

The ministers welcomed Ishaq Dar on his arrival at Data Darbar and joined the opening prayers. Comprehensive security arrangements have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the Urs.