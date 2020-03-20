Pakistan advises its citizens abroad to avoid non-essential travel, social gathering amid fears of Coronaviurs

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that they advised Pakistani diaspora to exercise caution and personal responsibility for their personal health as well as of those in their family and communities in line with the advisories of local authorities wherever they may be.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) The Foreign Office advised the Pakistani community abroad to avoid all non-essential travel, stay clear from points of congregation and practice social-distancing in a responsible manner for the safety of their own and of all around, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

“We advise our diaspora to exercise caution and personal responsibility for their personal health as well as of those in their family and communities in line with the advisories of local authorities wherever they may be,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in her opening remarks at the weekly media briefing.

The regular briefing was held without reporters as part of social-distancing to contain spread of COVID-19. The spokesperson’s opening statement was shown live through the official television channel, with her response on questions received from reporters through email were updated later on the FO website.

The FO Spokesperson said the role of media in building public awareness on safety and precaution during the difficult time, was crucial and deeply valued. This challenge could only be tackled through collective action, she added.

Farooqui said COVID-19 was a rapidly evolving situation, and the government and other stakeholders were monitoring, evaluating and coordinating all mechanisms and systems to ensure safety of the citizens. She mentioned that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also decided to take precautionary measures against any potential public exposure and had, therefore, suspended all walk-in Consular Services except the attestation of Power of Attorney.

Attestation of documents could be carried out through courier companies during the period. Walk in Consular Services would remain suspended from March 18 till April 3, and would be reviewed subsequently, she said.

She mentioned that the ministry had also established a Crisis Management Unit for coordination on Covid-19 under the supervision of Special Secretary (Administration) to liaise with the diplomatic corps in Pakistan as well as with the missions abroad.

On the 228th day of the lockdown faced by the people in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said Pakistan condemned the inhuman and brutal repression of the people of the IOJK by Indian security forces.

“In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and reported cases of affected people in IOJK, Pakistan urges India to lift the blockade in the region in order to obtain full information on affected people and provision of essential items and medical supplies to the affected people,” she said.

The spokesperson said given the depth and breadth of Pakistan-China ties and the finest traditions of both countries to always stand by each other, particularly in challenging times, President Dr Arif Alvi’s first visit to Beijing was a singular expression of Pakistan’s solidarity with its “iron brother”.

She mentioned that the two sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership aimed at building a Community of Shared Future in the New Era.

To a question, she received from the reporters and responded in the transcript of briefing, the spokesperson said the dates for next meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) were still under discussion. Pakistan hoped to see implementation of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, that led to the Intra-Afghan negotiations.

Pakistan always supported an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process, she added.

She said as of now, visa services had not been suspended by any Pakistani mission abroad.

“All missions are providing essential consular services to overseas Pakistanis. Our community members have been advised to obtain consular services through online mechanisms and to try and avoid all non essential travel and visit the embassies/consulates only in emergency situations after obtaining appointment,” she added.

Asked about the impact of coronavirus on CPEC, she said the Pakistan China Economic Corridor comprised long-term projects and Pakistan was quite confident to be able to complete it in time. The short-term impact by the spread of Covid -19 would be counterbalanced by effective and swift mobilization of resources for timely completion of projects, she added.

She said during the recent visit of President Dr Arif Alvi to China, letters of exchange were signed between the two countries, which aimed at building capacity and address the challenges posed by COVID-19 in Pakistan.

She said Italy was home to about 150,000 Pakistani nationals, concentrated mostly in the north of Italy. Pakistan’s embassy in Rome and consulate general in Milan were in constant contact with the Pakistani community, and had set up 24/7 help lines to provide services and information to the community. Both the offices were coordinating with educational institutes where around 2,000 Pakistani students were studying.

So far, she said the death of one Pakistani origin Imtiaz Ahmed, who lived near Milan, had been confirmed.