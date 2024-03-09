Pakistan Advocates For Gender Parity In Developing Countries
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:52 PM
Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram says the women face increased vulnerability to violence, exploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violated with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupation.
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Pakistan has said the plight of women under foreign occupation, such as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, is characterized by a myriad of challenges, ranging from systemic oppression to grave human rights violations.
At an event organized by Group of Friends in New York on Gender Parity to mark the International Women’s Day, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said the women face increased vulnerability to violence, exploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violated with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupation.
Ambassador Munir Akram said the foreign occupation also restricts women's access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, thus perpetuating cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.
