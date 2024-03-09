Open Menu

Pakistan Advocates For Gender Parity In Developing Countries

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:52 PM

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram says the women face increased vulnerability to violence, exploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violated with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupation.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2024) Pakistan has said the plight of women under foreign occupation, such as Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, is characterized by a myriad of challenges, ranging from systemic oppression to grave human rights violations.

At an event organized by Group of Friends in New York on Gender Parity to mark the International Women’s Day, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said the women face increased vulnerability to violence, exploitation, and discrimination, as their rights are often violated with impunity, especially in a situation of foreign occupation.

Ambassador Munir Akram said the foreign occupation also restricts women's access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, thus perpetuating cycles of poverty and disenfranchisement.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Palestine Education Jammu New York Women Event From

Recent Stories

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

4 hours ago
 Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elect ..

Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

17 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

17 hours ago
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated

17 hours ago
 Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

Nigeria's kidnapping crisis

17 hours ago
 AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to ..

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

18 hours ago
 TNF establishes first boarding school to promote n ..

TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..

18 hours ago
 Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants M ..

Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens

18 hours ago
 NA allows use of its Hall for elections

NA allows use of its Hall for elections

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan