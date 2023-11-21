Pakistan advocates two-state solution for Palestinian issue: Foreign Minister

Open Menu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jalil Abbas Jilani Tuesday affirmed Pakistan's support for a two-state solution to address the Palestine issue, emphasizing the importance of resolving it in alignment with the wishes of the Palestinian people.

He made these remarks in response to concerns raised by PPPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani during Senate session regarding a press statement issued by the President Secretariat on the Palestine issue, which was subsequently contradicted.

The minister clarified that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no input in the initial statement issued by the President Secretariat.

He acknowledged being unaware of the context in which the statement was made but reiterated Pakistan's stance in favor of a two-state resolution for the Palestinian issue.

He emphasized the need for Israel's withdrawal to its pre-1967 borders and the resolution of the matter in accordance with UN Resolution 242 and OIC resolutions.

Highlighting that a clarification was issued after this statement, the minister mentioned that it was sent to the OIC Secretariat and UN institutions.

He further noted that the clarification was also disseminated through both domestic and international media.

