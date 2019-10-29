Pakistan, Afghan forces trade fire

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Exchange of fire between Afghan and Pakistan security forces along Pak-Afghanistan border took place, according to press release by Inter Services Public Relations here on Tuesday.

Afghan security forces fired mortars and Heavy Machine Guns from Nari District, Kunar Province targeting civil population in Arundu village, Chitral causing injuries to 6 soldiers and 5 civilians including a woman.

The Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandkxi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated.

Reports reveled about causing substantial damage to Afghan border posts. Fire stopped after engagement at military level.