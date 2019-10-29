UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Afghan Forces Trade Fire

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan, Afghan forces trade fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Exchange of fire between Afghan and Pakistan security forces along Pak-Afghanistan border took place, according to press release by Inter Services Public Relations here on Tuesday.

Afghan security forces fired mortars and Heavy Machine Guns from Nari District, Kunar Province targeting civil population in Arundu village, Chitral causing injuries to 6 soldiers and 5 civilians including a woman.

The Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Afghan border posts Kandkxi and Dilbar from where fire was being initiated.

Reports reveled about causing substantial damage to Afghan border posts. Fire stopped after engagement at military level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Fire Exchange Chitral Border Women From

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

1 hour ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

2 hours ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

3 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.