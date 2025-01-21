Pakistan Afghan Govt To Deny Use Of Its Soil By Terrorists
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2025 | 04:57 PM
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan on 11th of this month
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2025) Pakistan has urged interim Afghan government to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of its soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.
According to ISPR, an Afghan national, involved in terrorism inside Pakistan, was killed in Sambaza area of Zhob district of Balochistan on 11th of this month.
The individual was identified as Muhammad Khan Ahmedkhel, Son of Haji Qasim Dawran Khan, resident of Village Bilorai, District Wazekhwa, Paktika Province, Afghanistan.
His dead body was handed over to interim Afghan government officials yesterday after necessary procedural formalities.
The ISPR said such incidents are irrefutable evidence of involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan.
