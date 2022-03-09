UrduPoint.com

Pakistan-Afghan Trade Prove Beneficial For Two Peoples

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Director Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) Ajmal Safi on Wednesday said that Pak-Afghan trade had bright future and would prove beneficial for the two nations

"Aghan trucks can freely move through any port of Pakistan even Pak Trucks can easily move to central Asian states through Afghanistan," he said while talking to ptv news.

He said that transit trucks would bring products from Afghanistan.

He said the neighbouring countries should also participate to resolve financial issues of Afghanistan.

He further said that there was a huge opportunity for investment in Afghanistan especially in mining sector.

The neighbouring countries should facilitate the business community of the region to further enhance ties adding that Afghanistan had coal reservoirs, which could play vital role in different energy projects of Pakistan.

He told that different developments had been made including allowing export in Pak rupees which would be replaced by barter trade later for which mechanism was being developed.

He said that these developments would lower the dependency on foreign Currency through which both the countries would be able to make trade in local currencies.

The director further said that Central Asia was the big market for Pakistani products.

He suggested that all the crossing point should be open 24/7 like Torkham border to avoid hustle.

