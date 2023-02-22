UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree On Effective Collaboration Against Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 08:10 PM

A high level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Kabul on Wednesday and discussed with the leadership of interim Afghan government the matters relating to growing threat of terrorism in the region, particularly by TTP and ISKP

During the interaction, both the sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, a Foreign Office statement said.

The delegation met senior leadership of the Interim Afghan government including Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Both the sides agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries.

