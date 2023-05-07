Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on need for coordination to counter terrorism, enhance bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Sunday reaffirmed their desire to pursue continuous and practical engagement and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination to counter terrorism and deepening of bilateral cooperation.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hosted Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

The two sides held a candid and in-depth exchange on key issues of mutual concern, including peace and security, as well as trade and connectivity.

Regarding bilateral and transit trade, the two sides stressed the importance of removing impediments to trade in order to advance the goal of enhanced regional economic integration and connectivity.

The foreign minister also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting Afghan delegation at the Ministry.

The acting Afghan foreign minister and the acting Afghan minister for commerce and industry are on visit to Pakistan from 05-08 May accompanied with high-level delegations.

Besides holding bilateral meetings, the acting Afghan foreign minister also participated in the 5th China-Pakistan-Afghanistan Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Dialogue yesterday, with the participation of the Chinese foreign minister, where the three sides agreed to advance political engagement, counter-terrorism cooperation and enhance trade, investments and connectivity under the trilateral framework.