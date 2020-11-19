Pakistan, Afghanistan agreed for intensified efforts to end Afghan violence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed to pace up their joint efforts to reduce recent spate of terrorist incidents in Afghanistan through close coordination and intelligence sharin

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday agreed to pace up their joint efforts to reduce recent spate of terrorist incidents in Afghanistan through close coordination and intelligence sharing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a joint press stake-out at ARG Presidential Palace reaffirmed their commitment towards taking urgent steps leading to restoration of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan, who arrived in the Afghan capital on his maiden visit to the neighbouring country, held talks with President Ghani, that focused on strengthening bilateral ties, Intra-Afghan peace process and regional economic development.

Prime Minister Khan assured the Afghan government of Pakistan's unflinching support and cooperation to end violence in Afghanistan including a ceasefire.

"Let us know where we can help you. We assure you that we will be there to help reduce slur of violence," the Prime Minister told the Afghan president, as the two spoke before the local and international media.

Imran Khan expressed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan and supported the idea of establishing committees from the two governments to hold mutual discussions.

MORE/\867