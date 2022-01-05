Pakistan-Afghanistan Border internationally recognized; fencing to be completed at all costs: DG ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday clarified that Pakistan and Afghanistan Border was an internationally recognized border and the ongoing fencing would be completed at all costs.

Addressing a media briefing, the ISPR DG said the purpose of the press conference was to review the efforts made at the end of 2021 in the national security domain particularly country's defence, internal security, landmark achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fassad, western and eastern border management.

Commenting on the Western Border Management process, Major General Babar Iftikhar said the fencing along Pakistan-Afghanistan border had the blood of the martyrs of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and would be completed to remain forever.

"Almost 94% of the fencing process along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border has been completed whereas 71% of the Western Border with Iran has been fenced with the sole aim to regulate mobility, transport and trade of the masses across the Border," the ISPR DG said.

He mentioned that the fencing was not meant to divide the people living across the international border rather to protect them.

In 2021, the security situation along the Western Border remained up challenging, he said, adding, "It has local, operational and strategic dynamics that are being addressed off and on at the concerned levels." He added that a special operation was being conducted in North Waziristan in 2021 that resulted in restoring complete state writ on the Pakistan and Afghanistan Border.

"This area had inaccessible terrain, harsh weather and difficult terrain that provided the facility of easy trespassing to terrorists across the international border. The hard terrain and tough weather conditions also halted fencing process in this area which has been completed after the completion of the Operation," the ISPR DG told.

He added that the abrupt pull out foreign forces from Afghanistan in August 2021 and the consequent situation had direct impacts on the security of Pakistan.

"We are focused and the initiatives going under the Western Border regime will be completed in the stipulated time," he said.

The border fence across the Pakistan and Afghanistan Border was the need of the hour to regulate security, transport and trade, he said.

"As per the devised mechanism under the regime regular movement of the masses is going on and it will be further enhanced with the passage of time," he noted.

He mentioned that while eradicating false news, hearsay, misconceptions, and few localized issues had to be resolved with open heart to achieve the fundamental objective of peace.

"There is complete harmony between Pakistan and Afghanistan governments on this matter," he said.

He told that Pakistan has over 1,200 security posts whereas there were only 377 security posts on the Afghanistan side of the international border.

Briefing the media over Eastern Border Management, he informed that the line of control (LoC) remained peaceful throughout the year 2021 after a contact between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India in February 2021 to implement the Ceasefire Agreement made in 2003.

The biggest dividend, he said of the ceasefire was that it brought a significant betterment in the lives of the local populace residing along the LoC.

But alongwith that the Indian Military leadership measures to create propaganda against the Pakistan Army of carrying out infiltration into Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were being made. It was intended to divert the international community's attention from worst state-sponsored brutalities unleashed in innocent Kashmiris, and systematic demographic changes being made in the IIOJK, he added.

"The propaganda and hoax allegations of reported infiltration by Pakistan amid its anti-infiltration grid is humorous and puts a question mark on its so-called security mechanism," the ISPR DG said.

India, he said at one hand was facing religious extremism and on the other and it was jeopardizing the regional peace amid its never-ending arms race. "It will have negative impacts on the region's peace and will also disturb the balance of power in conventional warfare," he warned.

He underlined that recently, the Indian occupant forces carried out a fake encounter in Keran Sector across Neelum Valley along the LoC and martyred an innocent Kashmiri and blamed Pakistan for perpetrating infiltration in that incident.

Indian media, he said had been projecting images of an alleged terrorist Shabbir in army uniform which was alive and living in his house in Shardah, the ISPR DG mentioned.

India, he said had always been trying to externalize the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris whereas the genuine Kashmiri leadership and international community were raising their voices against the illegal suppression of Kashmiris legitimate freedom movement.

The worst human siege was in place since the illegitimate act of August 5, 2019 of the Indian occupant regime in IIOJK, he said.

"The findings of the Russell Tribunal on Kashmir took place in Sarajevo from 17-19 December are notable that focused four key issues of genocide, decolonisation, secular colonialism and Indian war crimes against Kashmiris in IIOJK," he added.

The Tribunal was participated by 15 international judges, and many other experts who categorically mentioned the Human Rights Watch and Amensty International Reports on Indian forces' human rights abuses in IIOJK.

"Today's day January 5 is very important as the United Nations promised the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination which remains unfulfilled," he underscored.

Pakistan, he said paid rich tribute to the unwavering courage, and never ending sacrifices of Kashmiris for their just right of self-determination that was promised by the international community.

DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar brushed away speculations of any secret deal being made with the former convicted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

