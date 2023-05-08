(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Sami (JUI-S) and Difa-e-Pakistan Council Chairman Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani on Monday said the improved relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were useful for peace and tranquility of two countries.

In a meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Maulana Muhammad Amir Khan Muttaqi here at the Afghan Embassy, he said it would have a positive impact on the trade, political, and economic activities of two countries.

Maulana Haqqani said trade and friendly relations could be made stable from the Pak- Afghan route to Central Asia, Russia and Europe, which could ensure the development of this region and help benefit from each other's resources.

He said, "Pakistani nation is happy seeing peace and stability in Afghanistan today as our religion, region, language, culture, and civilization are all the same and, in the future, we are also eager for the development of the Afghan nation, which have made many sacrifices, and to lead a peaceful and high-quality life on their land." Maulana Haqqani said Pakistan had always welcomed the Afghan brothers on its land, just as the Ansar welcomed the Prophet (peace be upon him) and his companions in Madinah after the migration of Makkah.

Afghan foreign minister assured Maulana Haqqani and other scholars that Afghan soil would not be used against any neighboring country.

He said Afghanistan will warmly welcome people of Pakistan to exchange trade, tourism, civilization and culture. The purpose of his visit was to enhance political and inter-regional relations, he added.

On this occasion, Afghanistan's Minister for Commerce Nooruddin Azizi and Pakistan's Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood, Maulana Rashidul Haq Sami, Maulana Sheikh Muhammad Idris, Maulana Syed Muhammad Yusuf Shah, Maulana Usama Sami, Maulana Abdul Haq Sani, Maulana Khazeema Sami, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Tahir Panj Piri, Maulana Muhammad Ahmed, Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil, Maulana Alvi, Mufti Owais Aziz and other scholars of Pakistan and Afghanistan were present in the meeting.

