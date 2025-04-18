Pakistan, Afghanistan Hold Key Talks On Trade And Repatriation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a significant development aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, a high-level delegation from Afghanistan’s interim government met with Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior, Mr Tallal Chaudhry, and Interior Secretary, Mr Muhammad Khurram Agha, in Islamabad on Friday.
The Afghan delegation was led by Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, and included the Minister for Refugees and Repatriation, the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials.
During the meeting, both sides engaged in comprehensive discussions on key matters of mutual interest, including cross-border transit trade and the repatriation of Afghan nationals currently residing in Pakistan.
Minister of State Tallal Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s enduring commitment to fostering friendly and cooperative relations with Afghanistan, describing the neighboring country as a “brotherly Islamic nation.”
He noted that Pakistan has generously hosted millions of Afghan nationals over the past four decades and would continue to welcome those entering through legal channels.
Chaudhry emphasized the government’s efforts to manage migration in an orderly and lawful manner, citing the “One Document Regime” as a necessary step to ensure that only documented individuals remain in the country.
He stressed that Afghan nationals are held in high regard and that their repatriation will be conducted with dignity and care.
“To support this process, more than 50 transit camps equipped with medical and essential facilities have been established across the country,” Chaudhry said. “Additionally, complaint cells under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior and provincial chief secretaries are operating to prevent any untoward incidents.”
He also assured the Afghan delegation that Afghan nationals holding Proof of Registration (PoR) cards will not face any difficulties until June 30, 2025.
In a forward-looking development, Chaudhry announced that a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, will soon visit Kabul to continue diplomatic and economic engagements with the Afghan leadership.
Acting Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Haji Nooruddin Azizi expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s longstanding support of Afghan refugees and acknowledged the hospitality extended over the years. He conveyed the Afghan government’s desire to deepen cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in areas of security and trade.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides expressing hope for continued collaboration to ensure regional stability and mutual prosperity.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation4 minutes ago
-
Thalassemia awareness seminar held at NICH4 minutes ago
-
Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's youth key stakeholders in Uraan project: Ahsan Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS4 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as severe weather looms over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition14 minutes ago
-
NA speaker hails security forces' success in Swat operation14 minutes ago
-
SPSC announced final result of Nursing Instructor, Clinical Instructor14 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea regarding fertilizer's price24 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas University to host first International Symposium on AI, Literature and Climate Awareness24 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat distributed Easter prizes34 minutes ago