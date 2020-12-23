UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Afghanistan Need To Have Integrated Economies: Dr Moeed

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan need to have integrated economies: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning Dr. Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said Pakistan and Afghanistan should have integrated economies to gain maximum benefits for mutual peace and prosperity.

The SAPM chaired a session of Pakistan-Afghanistan Track-II dialogue where the peace process in Afghanistan was discussed, said a press release.

An Afghan delegation arrived in the Federal capital amidst signs of improving relations between the two countries.

Dr Moeed said Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighboring countries with shared interests. "Pakistan has an unwavering belief that economic prosperity for both nations is interlinked." Dr Moeed affirmed Pakistan's support for an economically thriving Afghanistan and reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's belief that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that Pakistan was working on an economic security agenda which consists of three pillars: connectivity, development partnerships, and peace within the region and beyond.

He added that peace in Afghanistan was vital for connectivity with Central Asia, which would help both the countries to prosper.

He highlighted the steps being taken by Pakistan to strengthen economic relations and people-to-people exchanges comprising of visa facilitation, enhancing trade, and assisting transit for the welfare of Afghan people by creating two border markets at Kurram and Chitral.

The Afghan delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The meeting conveyed a great deal of hope for further progress in trade relations and people-to-people contact between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Progress Chitral Visa Border Market Asia

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

20 minutes ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

16 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Flag French Political Studies ..

16 minutes ago

Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed as one of the speakers ..

34 minutes ago

Namibia imposes curfew as COVID-19 cases surge

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.