Open Menu

Pakistan, Afghanistan Reaffirm Commitment To Fostering Mutually Beneficial Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan reaffirm commitment to fostering mutually beneficial ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations and agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who had earlier arrived in Afghan Capital Kabul on day-long official visit to Afghanistan, engaged in extensive discussions with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

“The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realise the potential for regional trade and connectivity.

Recent Stories

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 minutes ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

12 minutes ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

17 minutes ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

21 minutes ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

29 minutes ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

39 minutes ago
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husba ..

Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid

17 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

17 hours ago
 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s a ..

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan