Pakistan, Afghanistan Reaffirm Commitment To Fostering Mutually Beneficial Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations and agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level engagement.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who had earlier arrived in Afghan Capital Kabul on day-long official visit to Afghanistan, engaged in extensive discussions with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
“The discussions encompassed a comprehensive range of topics pertaining to bilateral relations, underscoring the need to devise strategies for enhancing cooperation across diverse areas of mutual interest, including security, trade, transit, connectivity, and people to people contacts,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
The deputy prime minister emphasised the paramount importance of addressing all pertinent issues, particularly those related to security and border management, in order to fully realise the potential for regional trade and connectivity.
