Open Menu

Pakistan, Afghanistan Resume Cross-border Trade As Torkham Border Reopens After 27 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 09:43 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after 27 days

The Torkham border crossing, a vital trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was reopened on Wednesday after a 27-day closure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Torkham border crossing, a vital trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was reopened on Wednesday after a 27-day closure.

The move came as a relief to thousands of goods-laden trucks that had been stranded on both sides of the border.

Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, Senior Vice President of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) in a talk with APP welcomed the reopening and the resumption of cross-border trucks movement.

The border was closed on February 21, 2025, following disputes between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan over construction of a check post.

On Wednesday at around 4:00 pm, the crossing was reopened after successful talks between Jirga members, allowing approximately 5,000 trucks to begin moving across the border from both sides.

Zia thanked the organizations including Sarhad Chamber of Commerce, leading businessmen from Pakistan and Afghanistan, Custom Clearing Agents and other for making contribution towards resumption of trade.

He also highlighted the adverse impact of frequent border closures on Pak-Afghan trade, which he said, plummeted from an estimated 2.5 billion Dollars to five to six million dollars.

He blamed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision taken around four months earlier of enforcing Infrastructure Development Cess of two percent on export consignments.

Though the cess has been slashed from two to one percent, the decision diverted huge portion of business from KP to Balochistan, Zia added.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

30 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified fo ..

Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation

2 minutes ago
 2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee ..

2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes

2 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..

2 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pled ..

PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..

2 minutes ago
 One in five people feel strong climate change infl ..

One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report

2 minutes ago
 DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Actio ..

DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan

13 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orde ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture ..

Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..

13 minutes ago
 Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients ..

Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan