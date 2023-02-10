UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Agrees To IMF Terms, Staff-Level Accord Yet To Be Reached - Finance Minister

Published February 10, 2023

Pakistan Agrees to IMF Terms, Staff-Level Accord Yet to Be Reached - Finance Minister

The Pakistani government has received a draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the completion of the ninth review of the $7 billion loan program, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The Pakistani government has received a draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the completion of the ninth review of the $7 billion loan program, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

The IMF delegation and the Pakistani government held talks from January 31 to February 9 and left Islamabad without a final statement, causing confusion about the outcome of the talks.

"I confirm that we received the draft memorandum on economic and financial policy at 9 a.m. today (04:00 GMT). We will fully study it over the weekend and have a virtual meeting (with the IMF officials). Obviously, it will take a few days," Dar was quoted by Pakistani broadcaster Dawn as saying.

The minister pledged to continue efforts to ensure that Pakistan completes the IMF program.

"Once the memorandum on economic and financial policy is completed, they (the IMF) will conduct their own internal process, followed by a board meeting.

And then finally, when approval is given, (the tranche) will be paid," Dar added.

He also noted that the country would receive a $1.2 billion payment in special drawing rights after the review is completed.

According to the broadcaster, once the draft economic and financial policy memorandum is submitted, the two sides will begin discussing the policy measures outlined in the document. After they are finalized, a staff-level agreement will be signed, which will then be sent to the IMF executive board for approval.

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves dropped below $3 billion in the first week of February. Experts believe that the country's reserves are only sufficient for 16-17 days of imports. In this situation, the cash-strapped country needs to urgently complete the ninth review to unblock the $1.2 billion tranche from the IMF and the inflow of funds from friendly countries and other multilateral lenders.

