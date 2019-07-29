UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Kicks Off Four-day Training Moot On Drought Monitoring, Outlook System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 09:11 PM

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council kicks off four-day training moot on drought monitoring, outlook system

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) here on Monday kicked off four-day Conference aimed for the launch of regional drought monitoring and outlook system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) here on Monday kicked off four-day Conference aimed for the launch of regional drought monitoring and outlook system.

The conference was titled Launch of the Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Regional Training on Earth Observation and Climate Data Analysis for Agriculture Drought Monitoring in South Asia.

The training was organized collectively by the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) Dhaka, Bangladesh in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The inaugural session marked the beginning of the conference and training with the welcome remarks by the Chairman PARC, key note address of Director General Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, BirendraBajrachrya, Programme Coordinator, ICIMOD, Dr Najam Sahar, Director-SAARC Section, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr Pradyumna Pandey, Senior Program Specialist (Crops), SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) and others.

The conference and training session included participants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh India, and Nepal who would share their diverse opinions and researches in the field of agriculture.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Bangladesh Agriculture Drought Dhaka Nepal Muhammad Ali From Share Asia

Recent Stories

Fruits worth US$415.978 mln exported in FY 2018-19 ..

15 seconds ago

MoHR Minister withdraws notification, removes foca ..

18 seconds ago

12 mln people suffering from hepatitis in Pakistan ..

20 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to take forward Afghan reconci ..

26 seconds ago

US proposal to WTO regarding special status of dev ..

42 minutes ago

KP Govt. reshuffles HED's female Associate Profess ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.