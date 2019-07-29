Pakistan Agricultural Research Council kicks off four-day training moot on drought monitoring, outlook system

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) here on Monday kicked off four-day Conference aimed for the launch of regional drought monitoring and outlook system

The conference was titled Launch of the Regional Drought Monitoring and Outlook System for South Asia & South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Regional Training on Earth Observation and Climate Data Analysis for Agriculture Drought Monitoring in South Asia.

The training was organized collectively by the SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) Dhaka, Bangladesh in collaboration with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) and the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD).

The inaugural session marked the beginning of the conference and training with the welcome remarks by the Chairman PARC, key note address of Director General Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, BirendraBajrachrya, Programme Coordinator, ICIMOD, Dr Najam Sahar, Director-SAARC Section, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Dr Pradyumna Pandey, Senior Program Specialist (Crops), SAARC Agriculture Centre (SAC) and others.

The conference and training session included participants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh India, and Nepal who would share their diverse opinions and researches in the field of agriculture.