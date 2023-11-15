Pakistan agricultural sector has enormous opportunities for investors

CEO of Unity Foods Farrukh Amin on Wednesday said that Pakistan's agriculture sector has enormous opportunities for local and foreign investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) CEO of Unity Foods Farrukh Amin on Wednesday said that Pakistan's agriculture sector has enormous opportunities for local and foreign investors.

Speaking at a two-day “The Future Summit” event arranged by Unity Foods Limited, a leading agro-products company he said the agricultural sector's potential in Pakistan, noting its large population, extensive irrigation network, and significant global rankings in wheat, rice, milk, mangoes, cotton, sugarcane, and other crops.

Moreover, highlighting recent successes, he said, that a 73% surge in agricultural exports had been witnessed in October, particularly in rice and sesame seeds to China.

Farrukh Amin provided a comprehensive overview of the agricultural sector's economic contribution and said that a 126% growth in cotton production is expected to boost textile exports.

He also encouraged local and foreign investors to consider the agricultural sector as a lucrative opportunity, emphasizing the growing demand for locally produced food and the potential to reduce imports.

Despite current challenges, he expressed optimism, envisioning a positive economic turnaround in Pakistan through collective efforts and investments.

He said that there will always be a demand for food in the country owing to Pakistan’s large and growing population.

He was of the view that investment in the food and agriculture sector would not only serve to meet this demand but also create export opportunities.

Giving the example of Pakistan importing US$ 4 billion worth of edible oils and oil seeds, he said that there is a clear opportunity for investment in the cultivation of crops that yield edible oils, thus leading to import substitution and saving of precious foreign exchange.

Amir Shehzad, the visionary Executive Director of Unity Foods said: "Unity Foods has embraced the commitment to Net Zero, embarking on a transformative journey towards decarbonization. In this critical moment, it is not just essential but imperative for all stakeholders to adopt a proactive stance in addressing climate change and decarbonization, rather than merely reacting. The time for implementation is now, and our collective actions today will shape a sustainable future.”