Pakistan Agriculture Research Council termed saline water project of Thar Foundation successful

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) while declaring pilot project of saline water of Thar Foundation successful have announced to provide more sources of income to calamity and Natural disaster affected areas so that people could earn their livelihood.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, PARC has termed this project a big achievement for agriculture purpose on the saline water in the field of agriculture water by the Thar foundation. In this regard an agreement between PARC and Thar foundation have been signed aiming to get pace of work accelerated.

According to details Thar Foundation with the collaboration of Pakistan Agriculture Research Council had initiated a project on Trial basis last year and various crops and commodities were sowed with the usage of saline water including Zizyphns Jojooba, lemon and Cheeko on 20 acres of land through drip irrigation system which proved successful.

In this regard a signing ceremony was held at Thar Coal Block-II, where Chairman Thar Foundation Naseer Memon and Chairman PARC Dr.

Muhammad Azeem Khan signed the moot. Under the agreement TF will allocate 20 acres of land for necessary required resources to fulfill and implement the project.

In addition, PARC will also provide on-ground supervisors who will be available to supervise designated bio-saline projects which have been initiated by Thar Foundation.

This association will entail visits by senior research scientists from PARC for survey of projects, advisory on how to move forward, plantation of new species and other technical matters.

For this project, Thar foundation has provided 20 acres of land for the execution of a pilot project along with the required resources i.e. water and seeds procurement/saplings.

Thar Foundation will also provide the necessary support to facilitate execution of the project including provision of funds & monitor of funds for the mutually agreed plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the PARC chairman said, it is a honour for us to reach an agreement with Thar Fondation to over come the drought surfaced in the district.