UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Aiding Taliban In Fight With IS-K - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan Aiding Taliban in Fight With IS-K - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Pakistan is providing aid to the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) in the fight against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K, banned in Russia) terror group, two Taliban leaders told the Washington Post.

Pakistan uses unofficial intelligence channels to provide the Taliban with information on IS-K as well as observing online activity and telephone communication, Taliban sources told the newspaper.

"Pakistan is our brother and they support us in many ways, including sharing information and intelligence (about the IS-K). If the United States and the rest of the world shares information with us we could defeat Daesh (IS) in just days," a senior Taliban leader said as quoted by the Washington Post.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi noted that the IS-K movement is not a serious threat to Afghanistan and the country does not need outside help to fight it.

At the same time, a Pakistani official told the newspaper that the cooperation between the two sides was not on any official level.

IS-K has proved a security challenge for the Taliban, who are eager to project an image of stability since seizing power in August. Earlier this month, IS-K was implicated in a massive explosion at a mosque in the city of Kandahar that took the lives of over 60 people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World Russia Washington Kandahar Same United States August Mosque Post

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of ..

Public Prosecution investigates into violations of real estate developer

1 minute ago
 &#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promot ..

&#039;Japan Day&#039; at Expo 2020 Dubai to promote Expo 2025 Osaka

16 minutes ago
 President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador crede ..

President of Burundi receives UAE Ambassador credentials

46 minutes ago
 Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 20 ..

Aldar to create 1,000 jobs for UAE nationals by 2026

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries ..

Sharjah Book Authority to host National Libraries Summit in November

2 hours ago
 Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Taiwan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.