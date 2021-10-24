Pakistan Aiding Taliban in Fight With IS-K - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2021) Pakistan is providing aid to the Taliban (terrorist movement, banned in Russia) in the fight against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K, banned in Russia) terror group, two Taliban leaders told the Washington Post.

Pakistan uses unofficial intelligence channels to provide the Taliban with information on IS-K as well as observing online activity and telephone communication, Taliban sources told the newspaper.

"Pakistan is our brother and they support us in many ways, including sharing information and intelligence (about the IS-K). If the United States and the rest of the world shares information with us we could defeat Daesh (IS) in just days," a senior Taliban leader said as quoted by the Washington Post.

On the other hand, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi noted that the IS-K movement is not a serious threat to Afghanistan and the country does not need outside help to fight it.

At the same time, a Pakistani official told the newspaper that the cooperation between the two sides was not on any official level.

IS-K has proved a security challenge for the Taliban, who are eager to project an image of stability since seizing power in August. Earlier this month, IS-K was implicated in a massive explosion at a mosque in the city of Kandahar that took the lives of over 60 people.