Pakistan Aims To Become Regional Hub For Used Textile Trade; Mussadiq Malik
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, and Environmental Coordination Mussadiq Malik highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a regional hub for the trade of used textiles during a panel discussion on circularity and sustainable textile practices held here on Wednesday.
The Minister emphasized that Pakistan has a long-standing tradition of utilizing used textiles, which have proven to be naturally beneficial. “Other countries are also adopting similar approaches and learning from Pakistan’s experiences,” he added.
Addressing the importance of sustainability, the Minister stressed the need for green textiles made from 100% renewable materials.
He warned that improper reuse of textiles harms the environment and disrupts the food chain, calling such practices “unsustainable and unacceptable.
”
Acknowledging existing challenges, the Minister pointed out the lack of public awareness and technological gaps as major hurdles.
He called for a clear definition of recycling and circularity to streamline efforts in the sector.
In his concluding remarks, the Minister underscored the economic benefits of focusing on textile exports and trade, stating that it would significantly boost Pakistan’s economy.
Asserting Pakistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the Minister declared, “We are going green not because of external conditions, but for the future of our generations. Whether we receive support or not, we will make it happen and improve the environment.”
