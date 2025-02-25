Pakistan aims to boost bilateral trade with Uzbekistan to $1 Billion: Ambassador Ahmed Farooq

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Uzbekistan, Ahmed Farooq, on Monday said that Pakistan is working towards enhancing its bilateral trade with Uzbekistan to $1 billion in the coming years through a multidimensional approach.
Talking to ptv news, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan would include a significant meeting with the Uzbek President, where discussions on trade, connectivity, and people-to-people relationships would take place.
He added that during the upcoming visit, around 11 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) would be signed, covering diverse sectors including academia, foreign services training, IT, and mining.
He further said that Pakistan offers vast trade potential with its three major ports, making it the most cost-effective and viable sea access route for Central Asian countries. "Connectivity remains a core component of Pakistan’s vision for Central Asia, and there are numerous opportunities to strengthen economic ties," he stated.
Highlighting growing trade between Karachi and Tashkent via the Termez route, he said that the volume of cargo and transit trade has increased significantly, with shipments now reaching their destination within 10 to 12 days. "Pakistani cargo companies are actively expanding their presence, and new initiatives such as the TIR international sealed container service and refrigerated cargo transport have already been launched," he added.
He further said that the Trans-Pakistan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Railway project, a long-term strategic initiative, would further reduce transit time and enhance trade efficiency.
Pakistan signed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Uzbekistan in 2023, which has now been operationalized. Additionally, a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) has been signed, marking another major milestone in our economic partnership, he stated.
He said that efforts are underway to expand the PTA by including more trade sectors, noting that Pakistan recently added a new export item ‘Meat’ to Uzbekistan, which has rapidly gained traction in the market. "Our approach is to introduce more such items to further strengthen trade relations," he said.
Answering a question regarding people-to-people ties, he said that Pakistan and Uzbekistan share centuries-old historical, religious, and cultural connections. "We aim to translate these ties into stronger economic, trade, and cultural partnerships," he said.
He noted that Pakistan hosted Uzbekistan’s first-ever Single Country Exhibition last year, facilitating extensive B2B meetings between businesses from both nations. During the Prime Minister’s visit, we are organizing another business forum, where over 150 leading Pakistani businessmen, along with Uzbek business leaders and high-ranking officials, will participate," he added.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations with Uzbekistan, ensuring continued economic and trade growth between the two nations.
