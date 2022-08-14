UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Air Force Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan Air Force celebrates Independence Day with fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday joined the Nation in 75th Independence Day celebrations with fervour and dignity.

The Day commenced with offering of special "Dua'" for integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force Bases and Air Headquarters (AHQs), a PAF news release said.

Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Inspector General Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir hoisted the national flag.

Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the warmth of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison with the whole nation.

Message of the day by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also read at the occasion.

A large number of Officers, Airmen and Civilians participated in the ceremony.

Similar ceremonies were also held at all Regional Air Commands, PAF Bases and Installations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Progress Independence Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

6 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

15 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

15 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

15 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.