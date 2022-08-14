Pakistan Air Force celebrates Independence Day with fervour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday joined the Nation in 75th Independence Day celebrations with fervour and dignity.

The Day commenced with offering of special "Dua'" for integrity, progress and prosperity of the country in mosques of Pakistan Air Force Bases and Air Headquarters (AHQs), a PAF news release said.

Later, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Inspector General Pakistan Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Nadeem Sabir hoisted the national flag.

Afterwards, all personnel, imbued with the warmth of patriotism, sung the National Anthem in unison with the whole nation.

Message of the day by Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was also read at the occasion.

A large number of Officers, Airmen and Civilians participated in the ceremony.

Similar ceremonies were also held at all Regional Air Commands, PAF Bases and Installations.