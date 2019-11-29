Pakistan Air Force conducts Hawk-Eye exercise

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) Pakistan Air Force on Friday conducted a command level operation exercise with participation of all operational bases across three regional commands.

The PAF aircraft participated in the massive concurrent exercise to practice short notice offensive employment concept involving fighter aircraft, force-multipliers and special forces.The concept validates the PAF's options for offensive employment of its various capabilities.