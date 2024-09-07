Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

(@Abdulla99267510)

PAF AC Muhammad Mahmood Alam, commonly known as M. M. Alam, shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter Mk. 56 fighters in less than a minute.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2024) Pakistan Air Force Day is being observed on Saturday (today) with national pride to commemorate the valour of the defenders of air space of the country against Indian aggression in September 1965 war.

In the 1965 war, the valiant Pakistani pilots despite limited resources not only repelled Indian air attacks but also handed India a resounding defeat, displaying unparalleled expertise in aerial combat and unwavering courage.

