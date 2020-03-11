UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Air Force F-16 Crashes In Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A fighter jet of Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday crashed into meadows of Shakarparian in Federal capital area. The jet crashed during rehearsal of March 23 annual parade.

"Pakistan Air Force reports with regret that a PAF F-16 aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, Islamabad during the rehearsals of 23rd March parade," said Spokesperson of Pakistan Air Force.

Rescue teams were rushed to the crash site immediately after the incident and the area was cordoned off.

"Rescue teams have been dispatched towards the site of the crash," the Spokesperson said.

Some high tension wires passing through the area were also damaged when the jet crashed. Subsequently fire erupted in the bushes of Shakarparian and fire brigade staff was busy in putting off the fire.

Reasons of crash and losses in this incident are not yet been ascertained as a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate the matter.

"A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident," the Spokesperson added.

