Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Flight Safety Officer of the Pakistan Air Force said that the remains of sacrificial animals should be disposed of at

specified locations during Eid-ul-Azha as it could attract birds like vultures, which can lead to catastrophic consequences.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the flight safety officer said that these birds can collide with high-speed aircraft, causing damage, similar to a missile strike, resulting in the loss of lives of passengers, pilots, and people on the ground.

He requested public and relevant authorities to dispose of animal remains at designated locations or bury them and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings to ensure the safety of aircraft, pilots, and the general public.