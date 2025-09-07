Pakistan Air Force guardian of national pride and unity: SCCI president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum has lauded the armed forces of Pakistan—particularly the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)—as the true guardians of the nation’s identity, freedom, and dignity.

Talking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on the occasion of Pakistan Air Force Day, he said the PAF and other branches of the military are not only protectors of national defence, but also enduring symbols of the Pakistani nation's courage, resilience, and sacrifice.

“This day reminds us of our brave warriors who laid down their lives for the motherland, delivering a clear message to the world: Pakistan is invincible,” he said.

Highlighting the significance of Sargodha in this context, Qayyum stated that the city is rightly called the "heart of the Pakistan Air Force," being home to countless stories of valor that have become part of Pakistan’s proud history. He noted that both the people and the business community of Sargodha have always taken pride in the legacy of heroes who rose from their region to protect the homeland.

“Sargodha holds a prominent position not only in terms of defence but also in its deep-rooted patriotism and commitment to national unity,” he added.

Qayyum emphasized that Pakistan Air Force Day serves as a powerful reminder that the freedom and honor of the nation are paramount. “The martyrs who sacrificed their lives are the bright stars of our history, guiding and inspiring future generations,” he said. He called on the youth to honor these heroes through their conduct, education, and hard work, contributing actively to Pakistan’s defense, economy, and social progress.

Underscoring the link between economic strength and national defence, the SCCI President stressed that a robust economy is key to a secure Pakistan. “The business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. Through industrial and trade stability, we can lay a firm foundation for national defense,” he said, affirming that the Sialkot Chamber will always support initiatives that bolster national security and development.

He concluded by saying that the martyrs and veterans are the true heroes of Pakistan’s history and that their sacrifices will never be forgotten. “Air Force Day is an opportunity to renew our pledge to work together for a secure, prosperous, and progressive Pakistan. Unity, sacrifice, and patriotism must remain our guiding principles,” Qayyum urged.