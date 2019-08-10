- Home
- Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeals to nation not to throw offal, waste of dead animals near airports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:04 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has appealed to the nation not to throw offal and waste of dead animals near airports and if any dead animal is found near airport, the PAF and administration should be informed about it immediately.It may be mentioned that birds gather on garbage heaps near airports and prove fatal for flight operations of planes besides causing mishaps.