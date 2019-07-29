Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hospital Islamabad observes World Hepatitis Day

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Islamabad on Monday arranged a symposium on liver diseases in collaboration with Pakistan Society for Study of Liver Diseases and Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians to mark the World Hepatitis Da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Islamabad on Monday arranged a symposium on liver diseases in collaboration with Pakistan Society for Study of Liver Diseases and Pakistan academy of Family Physicians to mark the World Hepatitis Day .

Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the Chief Guest at the occasion, said a press release.

Addressing the symposium, the Air Chief lauded the efforts of Executive Director PAF Hospital Maj Gen (Retd) Safdar Abbas, and his team for arranging this event.

Highlighting the importance of giving awareness to the public regarding this disease, he urged upon the management and Doctors of PAF Hospital to arrange such activities on regular basis.

During the session renowned speakers threw light on various Liver diseases and their cures.� �Over 1,000 people from all ages were also provided free of cost Hepatitis Screening facility in this state of the art hospital. Earlier in the day, Prof Muzaffar Latif provided literature about the causes of this disease and various preventive measures to fight this malaise.