Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hospital signs MoU with United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide health care services to UNHCR staff.

Air Commodore (Retd) Tariq Nazir, Director of Business Development & Public Relations signed MoU from PAF Hospital Islamabad with Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, UNHCR Country Representative, said a press release issued here.

PAF Hospital Islamabad is a state-of-the-art hospital with 24/7 emergency services and provides critical care with excellent patient care.