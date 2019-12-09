UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital Signs MoU With United Nation High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 12:25 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) hospital signs MoU with United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide health care services to UNHCR staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nation High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide health care services to UNHCR staff.

Air Commodore (Retd) Tariq Nazir, Director of Business Development & Public Relations signed MoU from PAF Hospital Islamabad with Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, UNHCR Country Representative, said a press release issued here.

PAF Hospital Islamabad is a state-of-the-art hospital with 24/7 emergency services and provides critical care with excellent patient care.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Sports is the only medium to bring people together ..

7 minutes ago

Corruption thwarts attempts to build a better worl ..

13 minutes ago

Dua Mangi reveals more details about her kidnapper ..

23 minutes ago

Normandy Four Summit in Paris Expected to Last Alm ..

17 minutes ago

TV cable employee found dead in office

17 minutes ago

Freedom activist Asghar dies in Muzaffarabad traff ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.