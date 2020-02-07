UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Training Aircraft Crashed Near Shorkot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near Shorkot

A training aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during its routine operational training mission crashed near Shorkot city of Jhang district on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A training aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during its routine operational training mission crashed near Shorkot city of Jhang district on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the pilot of the Mirage aircraft ejected safely and no loss of life or property was reported in the vicinity of the accident.

A board of inquiry had been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Jhang

Recent Stories

Gulf sportswomen dominate shooting competitions at ..

15 minutes ago

UK Anti-Terror Laws Must Prioritize Public Safety, ..

8 minutes ago

Merkel's party in turmoil after far-right vote deb ..

8 minutes ago

Markets take a breather after rally

8 minutes ago

US stocks retreat from records as jobs report tops ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakh ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.