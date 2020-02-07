Pakistan Air Force (PAF) training aircraft crashed near Shorkot

A training aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during its routine operational training mission crashed near Shorkot city of Jhang district on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :A training aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during its routine operational training mission crashed near Shorkot city of Jhang district on Friday.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the pilot of the Mirage aircraft ejected safely and no loss of life or property was reported in the vicinity of the accident.

A board of inquiry had been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of accident, he said in a statement.