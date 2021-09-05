UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Air Force Releases National Song "Main Ura" On Defense & Martyrs' Day

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate of Public Relations on Sunday released the new national song "Main Ura or I flew" on the occasion of Defense and Martyrs' Day.

The national song has been sung by Ali Zafar, a well-known singer of the country, in which the spirit of patriotism has been highlighted, said a PAF media release.

The song pays homage to the valiant sons of the soil sacrificing their lives for homeland and renewed the pledge that every member of the Pakistan Air Force would play his full role in the defence, development and prosperity of the beloved country alongside the entire nation.

More Stories From Pakistan

