Pakistan Air Force Skiers Win Five Medals In 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup

Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Pakistan Air Force skiers win five medals in 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air Force skiers won five medals in the 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup.

With the arrival of enthusiastic skiers from all over Pakistan in the beautiful valley of Naltar in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Winter games started from today at PAF Ski Resort Naltar.

The competitions started with the 15th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup in which the skiers of the Pakistan Air Force showed great skill and won five medals. All three positions in the slalom category were won by Pakistan Air Force skiers in which Naveed won gold while Ishtiaq and Ashfaq won silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Pakistan Air Force skiers also dominated the Giant Slalom category. Ishtiaq and Ashfaq won gold and silver medals, while Ahsan from Swat won bronze.

More than 100 players across the country are taking part in the annual Winter Games organized by the Pakistan Air Force and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan.

Participating teams include Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Higher education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club.

Participants are taking part in winter sports such as snowboarding, ice hockey and ice skating.

The Pakistan Air Force and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan regularly hold these sports every year to promote winter sports in the country.

