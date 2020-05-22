Pakistan Airlines' Plane Crashes Near Karachi Airport - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed on Friday in the city of Karachi, Pakistan's financial center and the capital of Sindh province, Geo TV reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) An aircraft of the Pakistan International Airlines crashed on Friday in the city of Karachi, Pakistan's financial center and the capital of Sindh province, Geo tv reported.

The aircraft crashed near the airport, while en route from Lahore to Karachi, the broadcaster reported, citing a source in the civil aviation department.

Black smoke can be seen on the site of the crash.

Pakistani authorities have not yet provided any comment about the type of the crashed plane and the number of passengers on board.